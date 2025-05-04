IYO Sky vs Roxanne Perez, Rusev Returns on WWE Raw (May 5)

Here’s the preview for this week’s WWE Raw, broadcasting live on Netflix at 8/7c from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

This episode is the final Raw before WWE Backlash on May 10 and there’s a big show in store.

WWE Raw Preview: May 5, 2025

Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs Roxanne Perez (Non-title)

This match comes after tensions have escalated between Women’s World Champion SKY and Rhea Ripley on one side, opposing Perez and Giulia on the other.

Rusev vs. Otis

Rusev makes his WWE in-ring return for the first time since 2020. The Bulgarian Brute looks to reestablish himself as a dominant force, while Otis aims to pull off a major upset.

JD McDonagh vs. Penta

After recent tensions, JD McDonagh squares off against Penta in a singles bout that promises a clash of technical wrestling and lucha libre.

Becky Lynch Calls Out Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch is set to address Lyra Valkyria ahead of their WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match at Backlash. Expect a heated confrontation as Lynch looks to gain a psychological edge.

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman

The new alliance of Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman is set to deliver a message after their brutal assault on Sami Zayn last week.

Also scheduled to appear: Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods).