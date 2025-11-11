Jasper Troy Wins WWE Men’s Speed Championship on NXT

Jasper Troy achieved a career-defining moment on the latest episode of WWE NXT, defeating El Grande Americano to become the new WWE Men’s Speed Champion. This victory marks Troy’s first championship win in WWE.

Troy earned his title opportunity through an impressive run in the Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament, where he secured victories over competitors including Zachary Wentz and Axiom.

Despite El Grande Americano being accompanied to the ring by Bravo and Rayo, their presence at ringside couldn’t prevent Troy from claiming the gold. The match featured high-impact moments, including a spectacular flying headbutt from El Grande Americano. However, it wasn’t enough for the masked Supertar.

As the new Speed Champion, Troy now stands at the center of one of NXT’s most competitive divisions.