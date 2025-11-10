Joe Hendry Joining WWE Is No Secret, Says TNA Star

Joe Hendry may still be part of TNA Wrestling, but his days are numbered, according to one TNA regular. Speaking on the REBOOKED podcast, TNA’s Matt Rehwoldt said it is “no secret” that Hendry “is headed to WWE NXT.” While Rehwoldt wasn’t sure “when that official switch will happen from a paperwork standpoint” he said that Hendry moving to WWE is clearly the direction things are going.

Hendry made his WWE in-ring debut in 2024 as part of WWE NXT and has appeared several times for the promotion ever since. Currently, he and Thea Hail are feuding with Chelsea Green and Ethan Page, with a AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match set for NXT Gold Rush.

In September, it was reported that Hendry was being ‘phased out’ of TNA Wrestling ahead of his expected move to WWE. The following month, TNA President Carlos Silva addressed the reports, making clear that Hendry was still a TNA ‘guy.’

Hendry hasn’t competed for TNA Wrestling since September and all of his matches since then have been at WWE NXT live events. While Matt Rehwoldt is an established name as a commentator in TNA, his days calling Hendry’s matches are seemingly coming to an end.