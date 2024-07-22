Johnny Gargano Heartbroken As 82-Year-Old Father Loses Restaurant in Fire

The family of Johnny Gargano is recuperating after a fire destroyed the restaurant owned by the father of the reigning WWE Tag Team Champion. On Twitter, Gargano shared that his 82-year-old father was fortunately not in the restaurant at the time of the fire, but that his workplace for close to half a century is gone. Gargano was also sad to those fans who had planned to dine at the restaurant next month when WWE SummerSlam 2024 comes to Cleveland, Ohio.

I figured I should touch on this because people are finding out, and I know a lot of wrestling fans were looking forward to going to my Dad's restaurant when they were in Cleveland for Summerslam.



Last night, there was a fire, and my Dad's restaurant was badly damaged. I'm… pic.twitter.com/tQnWFATfR6 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 22, 2024

This awful situation has come during a time of career triumph for Johnny Gargano on WWE TV. On the July 5, edition of WWE SmackDown, DIY captured the WWE Tag Team Championships from A-Town Down Under, ending their reign that began at WrestleMania 40: Saturday at 90 days. DIY retained their titles against A-Town Down Under on the following week’s episode of SmackDown.

- Advertisement -

Gargano returned to WWE in August 2022 after his NXT contract expired the previous year, and his wife Candice LeRae returned to WWE weeks later. Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa reformed DIY in October 2023 and the pair have proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the tag-team scene ever since.

We here at SE Scoops would like to express our best wishes to Gargano, his father, and the family at this incredibly difficult time.