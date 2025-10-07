Kevin Nash Blasts TKO for “Rotten” WWE Royalty Changes

Kevin Nash was less than pleased to see his recent royalties coming in and touched on how much of a shift he’s seen in that regard since Endeavor bought WWE in 2023.

On his podcast Kliq This, Nash was speaking to his co-host Sean Oliver about a conversation that the former previously had with his WWE Hall of Fame peer Sean Waltman also known as X-Pac. Nash mentioned that he was chatting with Waltman for one of their weekly calls and the latter laughed on the phone mentioning that obviously ‘Big Daddy Cool’ had received his recent round of royalties.

In responding to Waltman and then touching on how he had seen the signs of a shift in the wake of TKO’s takeover of everything, Nash said:

“I said, ‘Holy f**k.’ I said, ‘The last one was good… this one was rotten.’ I mean, it was half… When I was making huge money in my royalties, it was broken down. It would say ‘nWo t-shirts’, ‘nWo women’s t-shirts’. Now it says ‘nWo intellectual property’ and there’s just a number.” “It got weird when they sold. It started when they sold, all of a sudden… the weirdness starts.”

Kevin Nash continues to expound upon his thoughts on recent TKO royalties

Kevin Nash is not the only one noticing a change of the times with the major paradigm shift in WWE since merging with UFC under the TKO umbrella. It is a multi-pronged situation with many consumers also noticing seemingly ever growing price points with being a WWE fan. This comes across both in terms of wanting to attend live events but also for those watching the product at home.

To revisit the Nash point, the former WWE and WCW champion said he could ultimately speak only to his situation but stated that the recent shift in royalty amounts is to the scale of several millions of dollars. Nash also pontificated on what the difference in that sense would be for figures like The Rock or Steve Austin who, per Nash, command greater percentages of their merchandising royalties and the like.

Kevin Nash did mention in a cursory way that he brielfy had the idea of involving forensic accountaunts for the purposes of a lawsuit. But after his co-host Oliver mentioned Nash was a TKO shareholder, the former NWO member mentioned that while his long time friend Paul Levesque was in charge that Nash would simply roll along with whatever is happening with TKO considering his connection to Triple H.