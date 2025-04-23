Lanny Poffo: Brother Randy Was A Second Father to Me

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage wowed fans for decades, but nobody knew him better than his brother Lanny Poffo. In footage shared by Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard, Poffo, also known to fans as The Genius, shared a side to the Macho Man that only he experienced.

“Growing up with Randy it was like he was my second father. He was in charge of discipline, he could lecture… But he did it in such a way that I felt good about myself.”

Randy was a second father to Lanny as their actual father, Angelo Poffo, was a wrestler in his hey-day who would travel across the United States. Years later, Lanny would channel what he’d learned from his two fathers when he and his ex-wife welcomed their daughter Meghan into the world.

Like many sons of wrestlers, Randy and Lanny would suffer from a strained relationship with Angelo. In the recording, Poffo recalled the day he and Randy buried their father in March 2010, and a discussion the pair shared over who was the better son.

Randy got drunk after the funeral and said ‘You were a better son than I was.’ I said ‘I don’t think I was.’ He said ‘Oh yeah you were.’ I said ‘Look what you did for our dad. You gave him that high-end hospital toilet seat and that bed that go, you know all that with your credit card, you did all that. And when they were younger you sent them on first class trips to Israel, Japan, Hawaii, every place in Europe until they begged you ‘Please stop sending us places, we’re tired.’ And I said ‘You were a better son than I was.’ “[Randy said] ‘No, you’re a better son because no matter how hard I tried I couldn’t get that battle royal for dad.'”

The battle royal in question was the 1987 WWE Legends Battle Royal, a match that Angelo Poffo was not chosen to participate in. For all of his financial and career success, victories Randy made sure his father felt, Savage believed that being unable to get his father in th match was a major failure on his part.

Lanny Poffo passed away in February 2023, just short of eight years after inducting his late brother into the WWE Hall of Fame. These days, both brothers are remembered fondly by wrestling fans for their recognizable, though very different characters.