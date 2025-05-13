Myles Borne Opens Up About His Hearing Disability on WWE NXT

NXT Championship #1 contender Myles Borne publicly addressed his hearing disability for the first time during Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. Borne, who secured his championship opportunity by winning a 25-man battle royal last week, delivered a heartfelt promo accompanied by his No Quarter Catch Crew stablemates.

“I have a disability. I’m partially deaf. It affects my speech. It affects the way I talk,” Borne revealed. “I don’t want to just be known as the deaf kid. I want to be judged by my ability, not my disability. And that’s what everyone with a disability wants to be judged by.”

He added with conviction, “I’m fighting for all the kids out there who are struggling, fighting their own fight.”

"I'm fighting for all the kids out there who are struggling, fighting their own fight."@mylesborne_wwe knows that he will be the underdog at #WWEBattleground, but he's been fighting his whole life. ? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uERmAdKcmh — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2025

While Borne’s hearing impairment had been subtly referenced in comedic backstage segments previously, this marks the first time it has been directly acknowledged on WWE programming.

Later in the show, Borne battled Ethan Page and picked up a pinfall victory in a hard-fought contest.

Myles Borne is scheduled to challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at WWE Battleground on May 25.