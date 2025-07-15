Bloodsport XIV
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

WWE Vs. TNA Match Made For Bloodsport Over SummerSlam Weekend

by Thomas Lowson

WWE’s presence will be felt in Bloodsport once more next month when a Superstar faces one of TNA Wrestling’s very best at Bloodsport XIV. On X, WWE’s Natalya and TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich shared some heated words. This ultimately led in Josh Barnett making a fight for the two at Bloodsport XIV.

Natalya, who competes as Nattie Neidhart outside WWE, is currently 2-0 at Bloodsport while Slamovich is 3-3. Stay tuned to SEScoops to see if more WWE Superstars are added to the Bloodsport card.

Bloodsport XIV will take place on August 2 in Rutherford, NJ, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News