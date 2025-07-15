WWE Vs. TNA Match Made For Bloodsport Over SummerSlam Weekend

WWE’s presence will be felt in Bloodsport once more next month when a Superstar faces one of TNA Wrestling’s very best at Bloodsport XIV. On X, WWE’s Natalya and TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich shared some heated words. This ultimately led in Josh Barnett making a fight for the two at Bloodsport XIV.

If you both are so willing to fight then I've got the perfect place for it.



Let's see who gets first blood Aug 2nd. https://t.co/DS27aWjrdL pic.twitter.com/4vxEHaXY2B — ??? ????????? (@JoshLBarnett) July 15, 2025

Natalya, who competes as Nattie Neidhart outside WWE, is currently 2-0 at Bloodsport while Slamovich is 3-3. Stay tuned to SEScoops to see if more WWE Superstars are added to the Bloodsport card.

Bloodsport XIV will take place on August 2 in Rutherford, NJ, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend.