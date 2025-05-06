“Not Everything You Read Online Is True”: Riley Osborne Addresses WWE Reports

Recently released WWE NXT talent Riley Osborne has strongly refuted reports suggesting his unwillingness to work for WWE’s EVOLVE brand played a part in his departure from the company. Osborne was among 17 performers let go by WWE last week.

Following his release, Dave Meltzer noted on that “non-wrestling things” contributed to the decision. Bryan Alvarez reported he was told, “One of the big things was, there are people that they want to go and help out Evolve. And I was told he [Osborne] did not want to go to Evolve, and he made it very well known.”

In a statement that he shared on social media titled “Incorrect,” Osborne addressed these claims directly. He stated he worked the first EVOLVE tapings the day after his wife (fellow wrestler Blair Davenport, who WWE released in February) was let go, despite being offered time off by the head coach due to their personal situation, including having to pull out of a house purchase.

“I was the first person in that building the next day and was commended on my professionalism,” Osborne wrote. “I will not have my work ethic questioned when I was busting my ass off in rehab to return which I knew the return would have been on Evolve. Not everything you read online is true.”

Osborne was recovering from surgery in March and not medically cleared at the time of his release.