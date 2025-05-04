Unique Circumstance Behind One WWE Release

Riley Osborne’s time with WWE has ended as the Chase U alum is among those who have been cut from the promotion. Now it appears that there’s more to his exit from WWE than first meets the eye.

Osborne’s exit from WWE had to do with “non-wrestling things,” Dave Meltzer shared on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer clarified that while he wouldn’t say his release was ‘political,’ he added that “certain things that happened with him, and it kind of led to them taking him off television.”

Osborne joined WWE in 2022 and had his first match on NXT Level Up in early 2023, and would quickly find himself as part of Chase U. Alongside Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail, Osborne became a popular act in WWE NXT, but that wasn’t enough to save him from being released.

As a WWE NXT Superstar, Osborne will have to wait 30 days before he can sign or compete elsewhere. But with ‘non-wrestling things’ dooming his WWE run, finding work may prove to be its own issue for the ex-Superstar.