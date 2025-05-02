Oro Mensah Announces WWE Release

Oro Mensah has been released from WWE. The Swiss-Nigerian performer was among over a dozen WWE talents let go during Friday night’s roster cuts.

Mensah took to social media following his release, expressing gratitude for his time with the company.

“15 years hard work and true sacrifice to make it to WWE. Always gave it my 110% and put my whole passion and body into the artform of pro-wrestling. Thank you for all the support! love y’all” he tweeted.

Mensah, born Oliver Sauter in 1995, joined WWE in 2019, initially performing as Oliver Carter on the NXT UK brand where he became a one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champion with Ashton Smith. He later transitioned to NXT in 2022 under the Oro Mensah name and was most recently a member of the Meta-Four stable alongside Noam Dar, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson.

Most recently, Mensah had been performing on WWE’s Evolve brand, where he made his debut in February 2025. His departure comes as part of what industry insiders often refer to as WWE’s annual “spring cleaning” talent releases.