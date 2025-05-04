A.J. Francis Offers TNA Invite to Three Released WWE Stars

Several WWE Superstars have been released from the company, but their futures may be as part of the TNA roster. On Twitter, AJ Francis shared that Shotzi, Oro Mensah, and Dakota Kai all have standing offers to join his faction, First Cla$$.

For Mensah, who was cut from WWE NXT, he will have to wait out a 30-day non-compete clause before he wrestles elsewhere. Dakota Kai will have to wait out a 90-day non-compete before she can sign with another promotion. Shotzi’s situation is different as she has yet to leave WWE but has been informed that her contract will not be renewed. The green-haired grappler will be free in July 2025.

Francis knows what it’s like to be released from WWE, twice, and has since found success in TNA Wrestling. Time will tell if any of the named talent take the former Digital Media Champion up on his offer.