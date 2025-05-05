Former WWF Wrestler Mike ‘Duke’ Droese Indicted in Tennessee on Child Exploitation Charge

Former WWF wrestler Mike Droese, best known by his ring name “Duke ‘The Dumpster’ Droese,” was indicted last week on one count of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, a Class D felony in Tennessee.

According to a press release obtained by PWInsider issued Monday by District Attorney General Chris Stanford of Tennessee’s 31st Judicial District, Droese attempted to purchase child sexual abuse material via the Dark Web on April 21, 2024, using a Coinbase account. The transaction was flagged and terminated before completion. The FBI received the initial tip from Coinbase and later passed the information to local authorities in March 2025. An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation quickly followed, leading to the indictment.

Droese, who was serving as DUI Coordinator for the 31st Judicial District Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Program at the time of the indictment, was terminated from his role immediately after charges were filed. The press release emphasized that Droese’s ARC position did not involve contact with minors.

Droese turned himself in on May 2 and was released after posting $10,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for May 28 in Warren County Circuit Court.

This marks the second criminal case involving Droese. In 2013, he was convicted on drug charges after selling prescription opioids to an undercover informant while employed as a teacher.

Though largely retired from wrestling since 2001, Droese made a brief return at MLW’s Battle Riot event in 2023.

District Attorney Stanford stressed that all child sexual exploitation cases will be prosecuted “no matter who you are.”