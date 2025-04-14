Randy Orton Says He Wants to Sign Another 5-Year WWE Contract

Randy Orton has no plans to slow down after making his in-ring return at WrestleMania 40. In a recent interview with Complex, the 14-time world champion revealed that he hopes to sign another five-year deal with WWE, showing his long-term commitment to the company following a career-threatening back injury.

“I just had back fusion about a year and a half ago. A lot of people were thinking I was done,” Orton said. “Now that I’m back, I feel better than I have in a decade.”

Orton returned to action in November 2023 at Survivor Series: WarGames and has since re-established himself on WWE programming. Discussing his current mindset, he emphasized his determination to stay active as long as his body allows.

“I want to do another five years,” Orton added. “I just turned 44, and I’d love to sign that next contract and keep it going until I can’t anymore.”

In addition to his own return, Orton commented on the recent injury to Kevin Owens, stating that the situation is still unfolding and there’s hope Owens won’t be out for long.