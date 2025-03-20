Reddit Conspiracy Suggests UFC’s Paddy Pimblett is the Secret Son of WWE Legend Owen Hart

A conspiracy theory has emerged in the world of combat sports, suggesting that UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett might be the secret son of late WWE superstar Owen Hart. The theory, which gained traction on Reddit, points to several intriguing coincidences, as one Reddit user noted:

“Paddy Pimblett entered the world in January 1995 in England. Interestingly, just nine months before his birth, the WWF (now known as WWE) was touring Europe, with Owen Hart participating in that tour.”

Both athletes stand at 5’10” and share a striking physical resemblance. The (understandably) skeptical commenters on the /r/Conspiracy subreddit were almost universally in agreement – “This is a good one,” reads the top reply.

The original poster on Reddit playfully suggests that if Pimblett executes a sharpshooter move on his upcoming opponent Michael Chandler, it would confirm the connection. Another commenter joked, “Maybe he’ll break out the piledriver instead,” referencing one of Owen Hart’s signature moves.

While the speculation is tongue-in-cheek, it highlights the enduring legacy of Owen Hart, who tragically passed away in 1999. Hart, known for his high-flying style and technical prowess, left an indelible mark on professional wrestling.

Pimblett, born on January 3, 1995, has carved his own path in mixed martial arts, becoming a rising star in the UFC’s lightweight division. As he prepares for his upcoming bout against Michael Chandler on April 12, 2025, fans will undoubtedly be watching closely for any moves reminiscent of the legendary Owen Hart.