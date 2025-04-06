Will Ospreay Honors Owen Hart Ahead of AEW Dynasty

Will Ospreay is embracing the opportunity to honor Owen Hart’s legacy as he prepares to compete in the Owen Hart Cup tonight at AEW Dynasty. Set to face Kevin Knight in the tournament’s opening round, Ospreay reflected on the personal significance of participating in a tribute that celebrates one of wrestling’s most respected figures.

This marks the second major point in Ospreay’s career where he’s felt a connection to Hart. The first came in 2017 when he won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship in NJPW—a title Hart previously held in 1988.

“The best thing about that belt is everyone that held it has their name on it, and I couldn’t believe how lucky I was to have a piece of history that Owen Hart was part of as well,” Ospreay tells Sports Illustrated.

A three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Ospreay said he was deeply appreciative of being listed among champions tied to Hart’s legacy. He views the Owen Hart Cup as a chance to continue that history by delivering standout performances.

“I feel like the history behind ‘The Owen’ has been pretty well-received. And I’m looking forward to continuing the legacy and putting on great showcase matches.”

Ospreay also spoke about Hart’s impact beyond the ring, citing his commitment to family despite the demands of constant travel—something Ospreay relates to in his own career.

“I watched a lot of his junior heavyweight stuff from Japan. He had a snap to him like no one else,” Ospreay said. “What I respect most is how much he loved his time with his family and was always in a rush to get back to them. That’s the situation I’m in now, constantly flying back and forth to the U.K.”

Ospreay’s tribute underscores the enduring influence of Hart’s career, both in the ring and in life.