‘Acknowledge Me’ – Redditor Says WWE Obsession Is Ruining Marriage

A love for pro wrestling can bring people together—or, in at least one case, tear them apart. On Reddit, user Daco_Financial took to the r/relationship_advice group to share how pro wrestling, specifically WWE, could be bringing an end to her marriage.

Daco explained that her husband had recently gotten back into wrestling, a hobby that “started harmless enough.” But after watching events like WrestleMania, his interest ballooned into a full-blown obsession, spilling over into their finances.

“He’s started spending money (I mean, A LOT of money) on merchandise. T-shirts, hats, action figures, the fake belts, etc. I was okay with this at first, as it was nice to see his passion reignited for something (he’s been in a rough spot with work lately), but now pro wrestling is the only thing he cares about.”

The husband, who was not named, cheers and boos loudly while watching TV and uses catchphrases like “Yeet,” “Acknowledge Me,” and “You Can’t See Me” in daily life. Daco shared that he gets “irritated if I don’t play along,” and tensions boiled over during WrestleMania 41.

“He asked me to refer to him as ‘the final boss’ all weekend. I laughed it off and thought he was joking, but he wasn’t. We actually got into an argument about it Saturday evening because he said I wasn’t supporting him in the way he needs, and that whenever we’re watching wrestling, I look bored, disinterested, etc.”

The reason Daco looks bored and disinterested? “Because I am,” she admitted. Her husband now consumes at least 15 hours of wrestling a week, including WWE’s most recent Premium Live Event.

“When Jey Uso won at WrestleMania, he literally jumped on top of our couch waving his arms. It was embarrassing and I left the room.”

Daco didn’t delve deeply into the couple’s love life but did reveal that her husband has “asked for a lot of role-playing lately,” leaving her “very concerned.” As expected, these fantasies are all wrestling-related and have made Daco “super uncomfortable.”

She also described being bombarded with Roman Reigns memes and inside jokes about wrestlers she doesn’t know. The husband’s obsession has left Daco cherishing the rare moments of peace—even if they stem from his disappointments.

“Sunday night the wrestler he wanted to win didn’t win, and it’s still affecting him today. His mood’s sour and he seems depressed. I hate to admit it, but it’s been kind of nice. He hasn’t been as loud and noisy as usual.”

Daco admitted she’s unsure whether to leave her husband, but several Redditors suggested that he try making wrestling friends instead. Hopefully, this relationship can survive the bear hug that WWE has on one of its most passionate fans.