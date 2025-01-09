Ronda Rousey Welcomes Second Daughter with Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne, have welcomed their second daughter together. Born on Thursday, January 9, the baby girl has been named Liko’ula Pa’uomahinakaipiha Browne.

The couple previously celebrated the arrival of their first daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanip, in September 2021. Browne also has two sons from a previous marriage, making this a growing family of six.

Ronda Rousey in WWE

Rousey, a former WWE and UFC star, has had a storied career in professional wrestling. She made her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, famously pointing at the WrestleMania sign to declare her arrival.

Her first match came at WrestleMania 34, where she and Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team bout that received widespread acclaim.

During her WWE career, Rousey achieved significant milestones. She captured the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2018 and later added two SmackDown Women’s Championship reigns to her resume. Teaming with Shayna Baszler, Rousey also became one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, further cementing her legacy in the wrestling world.

Rousey’s most recent WWE appearance was at SummerSlam 2023, where she faced Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. The bout received mixed reactions, with Rousey later reflecting on it as a bold statement to cap off her WWE tenure.

As much as she enjoyed aspects of her time as a WWE Superstar, Rousey said it was unsustainable for her to continue wrestling when she was more focused on motherhood

Big congratulations to Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne and their growing family.