Late WWE Legend Brian ‘Crush’ Adams Honored With Legends Deal

Royce Adams, the son of the late Brian Adams—best known to WWE fans as Crush—says a WWE Legends contract has been signed in honor of his father. The deal is part of WWE’s latest efforts to recognize the legacy of the iconic tag team Demolition.

The agreement includes rights for merchandise and video game appearances, ensuring that fans can continue to celebrate Demolition’s influence through WWE 2K titles and licensed products. Brian Adams, who joined Demolition in 1990, completed the trio with original members Bill “Ax” Eadie and Barry “Smash” Darsow.

Formed in 1987, Demolition became a dominant force in tag team wrestling throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s. The team’s success helped solidify their place in wrestling history, with many fans advocating for their long-overdue induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Talks of a potential 2025 Hall of Fame nod have emerged, with Demolition among the names being considered alongside notable stars like Triple H and Michelle McCool. However, WWE’s announcement of the Natural Disasters being part of this year’s class make it unlikely.

Beyond WWE, Brian Adams also achieved success in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), further extending his influence across multiple promotions. His son Royce, now a second-generation wrestler, continues to honor that legacy within the industry.