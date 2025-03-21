Demolition Reflects on WWE Hall of Fame Snub & Fan Support

The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025 is coming together with Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger all confirmed by WWE. It has been reported that the Natural Disasters will also be inducted, but now another legendary tag-team has spoken up.

Despite being legends of the ring, Demolition, the tag team of Ax and Smash, have yet to receive the nod. Speaking to Ten Count Media, Ax, real name Bill Eadle, brought up how fans often question the pair about a Hall of Fame induction.

“The fans are asking, ‘When are you going to get into the Hall of Fame?’ Who knows? We may never, ever, because there are so many tag teams out there.”

When asked about what it’d take for the pair to be inducted, Smash, real name Barry Darsow, recalled a conversation from WrestleCon. While the pair believe that inductees are given $5-6,000 for an induction, they joked that their price tag would be considerably higher.

“I laughed and thought, ‘I think it would take probably $100,000 at least to bring us in for the Hall of Fame.’ And I thought, what a good number.“

Darsow’s high price-tag doesn’t come down to greed as he shared he’d give much of the money away. Darsow shared that he’d like to gift $10,000 to the church his mother-in-law operates and another $10,000 to the sherrif’s department that his son works at.

As for Eadle, he shared that it’s nice that fans believe an induction is overdue, but they’re not sweating receiving the honor. For Demolition, the important thing is that their careers impacted so many fans and it is that, not a WWE Hall of Fame spot, that will be their legacy.

“We have no control over it. If we get in, great. If we don’t get in, we’re not going to lose sleep over it. So, that’s where we stand.“

The WWE Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony will take place on April 18, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in its BleauLive Theater. With the ceremony promising an exciting night of nostalgia and memories, stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the WWE Hall of Fame.