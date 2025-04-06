Santos Escobar Appears At Todo x Todo Wrestling Event

Santos Escobar is a bonafide name in WWE but the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion recently appeared at a non-WWE wrestling event. The SmackDown Superstar was in attendance for Hijo Del Santo’s Todo x Todo event on April 6, and was spotted sitting next to his father El Fantasma.

Santos Escobar, estrella de la WWE, presente en la función de retiro del #Santo, junto a su padre, "El Fantasma". pic.twitter.com/PUymeM5mru — Caliente TV (@somoscalientetv) April 7, 2025

Though Escobar didn’t compete at the event, he did have a role to play. During the show, he was given a gift by Dr. Wagner Jr.

Santos Escobar (Hijo del Fantasma) is at the Santo TxT show in Arena Ciudad de Mexico tonight, was just given a gift by Dr. Wagner Jr. pic.twitter.com/D5KOcRZc1z — luchablog (@luchablog) April 7, 2025

Escobar’s presence at the show once again demonstrates WWE’s willingness to let its talent appear outside of their own promotion. Later this month, several WWE Superstars will compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII, an event run as part of the GCW Collective.

Back on WWE programming, Santos has been growing increasingly frustrated with Humberto and Angel, while Andrade has encouraged the pair to stand up for themselves. All signs are pointing to the duo leaving Escobar, bringing an end to Legado Del Fantasma, to join Andrade in a new faction. Though it remains to be seen when that’ll happen, Santos Escobar cetainly enjoyed himself out of WWE this past weekend.