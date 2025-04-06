Santos Escobar Todo X Todo
Santos Escobar Appears At Todo x Todo Wrestling Event

by Thomas Lowson

Santos Escobar is a bonafide name in WWE but the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion recently appeared at a non-WWE wrestling event. The SmackDown Superstar was in attendance for Hijo Del Santo’s Todo x Todo event on April 6, and was spotted sitting next to his father El Fantasma.

Though Escobar didn’t compete at the event, he did have a role to play. During the show, he was given a gift by Dr. Wagner Jr.

Escobar’s presence at the show once again demonstrates WWE’s willingness to let its talent appear outside of their own promotion. Later this month, several WWE Superstars will compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII, an event run as part of the GCW Collective.

Back on WWE programming, Santos has been growing increasingly frustrated with Humberto and Angel, while Andrade has encouraged the pair to stand up for themselves. All signs are pointing to the duo leaving Escobar, bringing an end to Legado Del Fantasma, to join Andrade in a new faction. Though it remains to be seen when that’ll happen, Santos Escobar cetainly enjoyed himself out of WWE this past weekend.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
