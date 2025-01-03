Saudi Arabia to Host 2026 WWE Royal Rumble (Report)

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble is reportedly set to take place in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant international milestone for the iconic event. According to PWInsider, the deal has been finalized, and an official announcement could come as early as this Monday during the premiere of Raw on Netflix.

WWE is currently in the midst of a 10-year partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an agreement slated to run through 2028. This collaboration has resulted in 12 premium live events, two television tapings in the region, and the creation of the WWE Experience, a themed attraction.

Financially, the partnership has been highly lucrative, with WWE reportedly earning $50 million per event in Saudi Arabia, per SES reports. Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, recently revealed to ESPN that discussions are ongoing to enhance the deal. Al-Sheikh highlighted Saudi Arabia’s interest in hosting major events like WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble as part of these negotiations.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.