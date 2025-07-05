Scorpio Sky Returns at AEW Collision

The 100th episode of AEW Collision featured the surprise return of former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky.

Sky answered Max Caster’s open challenge in his home state of California, marking his first appearance on AEW TV since August 2024.

SCORPIO SKY IS BACK TO CHALLENGE @PLATINUMMAX!



Watch #AEWCollision 100 on TNT & MAX pic.twitter.com/xyzhWMSvtB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2025

Accompanied by Top Flight and Christopher Daniels, Sky defeated Caster in 55 seconds to a warm welcome from the Ontario audience.

After a hiatus from AEW, during which he appeared in Ring of Honor and independent promotions, Sky is poised to make a comeback in AEW.