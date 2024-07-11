Sharmell: ‘My Time As A Dancer Prepared Me For A Life In Wrestling’

WWE Hall of Famer Queen Sharmell may not have had a traditional road to professional wrestling, but her time as a dancer helped prepare her for a life in the ring.

Before joining WCW in late 1998, Sharmell had a career in professional dance which saw her spend over three years working with the legendary James Brown. Speaking to McKenzie Mitchell on Threads, Sharmell was asked how much of her dance career was she able to bring into professional wrestling.

“All of it. [Laughs] Dance is choreography, it’s timing it’s rhythm and you have to have all of that when you’re in the ring with your opponent. Timing is key, rhythm is key so they’re very similar. You always hear the boys say ‘This is not ballet’ and it is not. It definitely is not but there is a certain rhythm and flow that dancers [follow] It’s even when you see football players taking ballet it’s to get that rhythm and that footwork and that type of thing being light on your feet. So I did bring all of that into wrestling.”

Sharmell certainly put her dance background to use upon joining WCW where she initially worked as ‘Storm’ as part of the Nitro Girls dance troupe. As the dancers became more active in storylines, Storm became ‘Paisley’ and became the valet of The Artist Formerly Known as Prince Iaukea.

It wouldn’t be until 2005 that Sharmell began working with her husband Booker T in wrestling. The following year, Sharmell became ‘Queen’ following Booker’s victory in that year’s King of the Ring tournament. Booker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 and 2019 while Sharmell, a former Miss Black America, took her place by her man’s side in 2022

Dancers In Wrestling

Sharmell is not the only dancer to put their skills to use in the world of professional wrestling. Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) danced for years before stepping in the ring, as did AEW’s CJ Perry. The former Lana graduated from Florida State University with a degree in dance and acting and demonstrated both during her WWE tenure.

Before joining WWE in 2009, Naomi worked as a dancer for the Orlando Magic for two years and also worked as a dancer for WrestleMania-theme provider Flo Rida. Her fellow SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella also danced professionally as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and the LA Lakers. In 2013, Carmella put down her pom-poms and followed her father into the family business of professional wrestling.

For the use of quotes, please give an H/T to SE Scoops.