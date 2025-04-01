Booker T Reveals What Sharmell Really Thinks About His Risqué Commentary

Booker T’s commentary as part of WWE NXT has made him a fan favorite, but what does his wife Sharmell make to his often-flirty observations of the brand’s women? Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Booker shared that his darling queen knows that his comments are just for show.

“She understands the business. She’s been in the entertainment business since she was a little girl — beauty pageants and whatnot.”

When Sharmell sees Booker salivate over the likes of Lola Vice, Stephanie Vaquer, or Jaida Parker, “she knows that I’m working.” Reflecting further on his commentary, Booker made clear that his passionate calls aren’t to get fans talking about him, but the talent in the ring.

“It’s not about me. If I can put some light on Stephanie Viquaire, Jada Parker, Trick Williams — I’m going to do my job.”

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer first became a commentator for WWE in 2011 and his role behind the desk has spawned countless memes. Despite his signature lines, including the beloved “Shucky Ducky Quack Quack!”, Booker’s comments here offer a reminder that behind the character is a professional deeply committed to the craft. For all his comments, his heart belongs to the wife who knows the difference between the man and the persona who’s always got plenty to say about WWE NXT’s women’s division.

With Sharmell in his corner, fans can expect Booker T to continue to call matches in his signature way. And no matter what he may have to see, the WCW legend won’t have to worry about being sent to the doghouse or sleeping on the couch.