Teaser Trailer For ‘WWE: Unreal’ Netflix Series Released

WWE and Netflix are teaming up for a new docuseries released this summer, looking at the makings of the WWE creative process and crafting 2025’s top storylines.

The first trailer for “WWE: Unreal,” a 10-part documentary, was released on Monday. As Triple H described it, the docuseries will “Lift the curtain” and provide a look at the “Calculated, coordinated production” that is WWE. The trailer shows documentary clips from earlier this year, including the Royal Rumble and early episodes of Raw on Netflix.

The show, which will total just over eight hours, will be made in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, which also produces the Stephanie McMahon ESPN+ series “Stephanie’s Places.” NFL Films and Skydance Sports are also credited with the show, alongside WWE.

Although an official release date has yet to be announced, it can be expected sometime in the coming months. Check out the trailer here:

WWE has a 10-year deal worth $5 billion with Netflix to air Monday Night Raw. In January, it was announced that Netflix would become the home for all WWE shows, including SmackDown and NXT, outside of the US. Netflix also has international rights to WWE PLEs. Netflix also has the rights to the WWE tape library, which airs for international viewers.