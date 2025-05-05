Steve Austin Talks WWE Unreal: ‘Some Magic Should Stay Hidden’

WWE Unreal will debut on Netflix this summer, offering fans an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the creative process driving WWE programming. The upcoming series has sparked divided opinions—many fans eagerly anticipate the exclusive access, while others fear it might diminish wrestling’s mystique by revealing too much of its inner workings.

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin made it clear he belongs in the latter camp. Describing himself as “a little old school,” Austin compared WWE Unreal to legendary magician Harry Houdini explaining the secrets behind his illusions.

“I don’t want him to tell me how he does it, I want to figure out how he does it. If I can’t, then I’ll keep wondering.”

Austin’s perspective resonates with many longtime fans. Paul Heyman, speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, voiced similar reservations. Describing himself as “very old school,” Heyman admitted he isn’t enthusiastic about the concept behind WWE Unreal. Nevertheless, he pragmatically acknowledged, “It’s not for me to love,” and that the show will move forward regardless of his personal stance.

Despite these concerns, WWE Unreal continues to build anticipation, with its trailer already revealing intriguing insights for both fans and performers alike. Just how extensively WWE plans to pull back the curtain on its storytelling process remains to be seen.