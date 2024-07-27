The Bloodline Become #1 Contenders After Winning Tag Team Gauntlet On SmackDown

The next challengers for the WWE tag team titles have been determined.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown included a massive tag team gauntlet, a matchup that featured Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin, Legado del Fantasma, The Street Profits, Pretty Deadly, The OC, and The Bloodline. Whoever emerged victorious would earn a shot at DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) at a future date, perhaps even at SummerSlam on August 3rd.

- Advertisement -

The action began with Corbin & Crews scoring a victory over Legado De Fantasma. Unfortunately, the unlikely duo’s run didn’t last long as The Street Profits would knock them off, with the former tag champs then running through Pretty Deadly and The OC. However, The Bloodline, represented by Tama Tonga and the Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu, was the final team in the gauntlet and put on a dominant display on their way to victory. Fatu scored the win after hitting a pop-up Samoan drop, followed by his signature top rope moonsault.

Fatu has quickly risen as one of the WWE’s biggest threats ever since he debuted on the June 21st episode of SmackDown. He led The Bloodline to victory over Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens at Money In The Bank, and now has a change to capture his first gold since signing with the company earlier this year.

WWE later confirmed The Bloodline will get their opportunity at the tag team on the August 2nd SmackDown.

- Advertisement -

WWE released this video of the champions reacting to the news that The Bloodline will be their opponents next week.

EXCLUSIVE: After Jacob Futu and Tama Tonga emerge victorious in a Gauntlet Match to become the new No. 1 Contenders to the WWE Tag Team Championship, #DIY claim that they are the best tag team in this business!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/w446FhxMDu — WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2024

Meanwhile, The Bloodline’s new leader, Solo Sikoa, has his own chance for glory when he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam next weekend.