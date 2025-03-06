Natural Disasters Reportedly Set for WWE Hall of Fame

The Natural Disasters, a dominant tag team from 1991-1993 known for their size and power, are reportedly set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, per WrestleVotes.

Earthquake (the late John Tenta) and Typhoon (Fred Ottman) join the Class of 2025 and will take their rightful place in the WWE HOF along with Triple H and Michelle McCool next month over WrestleMania 41 weekend from Las Vegas.

Photo: WWE

The Natural Disasters were a dominant WWE tag team in the early 1990s. Initially formed as heels under the management of Jimmy Hart, they later turned face and became fan favorites. They were known for their immense size and power, using their strength to overpower opponents.

The duo won the WWF Tag Team Championship in 1992, defeating Money Inc. (Ted DiBiase and Irwin R. Schyster). Their run in WWE lasted until 1993 when they eventually disbanded, with both wrestlers moving on to other promotions.

We’ll post an update when we get the official word from WWE.