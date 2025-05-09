TKO Group Reports Strong Q1?2025 Results

TKO Group?Holdings (NYSE:?TKO), the parent company of WWE and UFC, kicked off the year with a profitable first quarter, buoyed by new WWE media deals and continued UFC momentum.

Key Financial Highlights

Revenue: $1.27?billion (??9% YoY)

(??9% YoY) Net Profit: $58.4?million (vs. a?$234.5?million loss in Q1?2024, which had included the Cung?Le lawsuit accrual)

(vs. a?$234.5?million loss in Q1?2024, which had included the Cung?Le lawsuit accrual) Free Cash Flow: $162.8?million (??262%)

(??262%) Debt: $2.76?billion

Market Cap: $13.8?billion (stock closed at?$168.96 on?May?8)

Segment Performance

WWE

Revenue: $391.5?million (??23.6%) Media rights & content: $251.6?million (boosted by Netflix, USA Network, CW deals) Live events & hospitality: $76.3?million (higher site fees, attendance, pricing) Sponsorships & marketing: $25.6?million (nearly doubled YoY)

(??23.6%) EBITDA: $193.9?million (??38.3%)

UFC

Revenue: $359.7?million (??14.9%) Live?gate & hospitality: $58.6?million (first Saudi Arabia event brought a reported $20?million site fee) Sponsorships & partnerships: $64.3?million (??32%) Licensing: $12.7?million (??14%)

(??14.9%) EBITDA: $227.4?million (??16.6%)

Cost Synergies: Corporate expense trimmed by $38?million as overlapping WWE/UFC roles were consolidated.

Updated 2025 Outlook

Core Revenue (UFC, WWE, PBR): $3.005?billion –?$3.075?billion

Company?wide Revenue (incl. IMG, other assets): $4.49?billion –?$4.56?billion

Full?year EBITDA: $1.49?billion –?$1.53?billion

Management projects WWE will post its largest quarterly revenue ever in Q2 thanks to WrestleMania?41 and a spring Saudi premium live event.

Investor Call Highlights

UFC Media Rights: COO Mark?Shapiro said ESPN has been “instrumental” to UFC’s growth; with the exclusivity window now open, TKO will explore other bidders while awaiting ESPN’s forthcoming flagship streaming tier announcement.

COO Mark?Shapiro said ESPN has been “instrumental” to UFC’s growth; with the exclusivity window now open, TKO will explore other bidders while awaiting ESPN’s forthcoming flagship streaming tier announcement. Boxing Expansion: A new, yet?to?be?named boxing entity will stage 12 marquee shows annually for five years, featuring 1–4 “superfights” (e.g., Canelo?Álvarez vs. Terence?Crawford on?Sept?12). Nick?Khan and Dana?White will promote, with Turki?Alalshikh financing major bouts.

A new, yet?to?be?named boxing entity will stage 12 marquee shows annually for five years, featuring 1–4 “superfights” (e.g., Canelo?Álvarez vs. Terence?Crawford on?Sept?12). Nick?Khan and Dana?White will promote, with Turki?Alalshikh financing major bouts. Multi?Brand Weekends: April’s Kansas City triple?header (PBR?Fri, UFC?Sat, WWE?Sun) generated strong site fees and free media buzz; TKO plans more stacked weekends to maximize exposure and revenue.

Bottom Line

Cost synergies and richer WWE TV contracts flipped last year’s first?quarter loss into a solid profit for TKO. With record Q2 revenue on deck and fresh growth plays—including a boxing venture and pending UFC rights renewal—the company raised full?year guidance and continues to build on its combat?sports portfolio.