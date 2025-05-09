TKO Group Reports Strong Q1?2025 Results

TKO Group?Holdings (NYSE:?TKO), the parent company of WWE and UFC, kicked off the year with a profitable first quarter, buoyed by new WWE media deals and continued UFC momentum.
Key Financial Highlights
- Revenue: $1.27?billion (??9% YoY)
- Net Profit: $58.4?million (vs. a?$234.5?million loss in Q1?2024, which had included the Cung?Le lawsuit accrual)
- Free Cash Flow: $162.8?million (??262%)
- Debt: $2.76?billion
- Market Cap: $13.8?billion (stock closed at?$168.96 on?May?8)
Segment Performance
WWE
- Revenue:$391.5?million (??23.6%)
- Media rights & content: $251.6?million (boosted by Netflix, USA Network, CW deals)
- Live events & hospitality: $76.3?million (higher site fees, attendance, pricing)
- Sponsorships & marketing: $25.6?million (nearly doubled YoY)
- EBITDA: $193.9?million (??38.3%)
UFC
- Revenue:$359.7?million (??14.9%)
- Live?gate & hospitality: $58.6?million (first Saudi Arabia event brought a reported $20?million site fee)
- Sponsorships & partnerships: $64.3?million (??32%)
- Licensing: $12.7?million (??14%)
- EBITDA: $227.4?million (??16.6%)
Cost Synergies: Corporate expense trimmed by $38?million as overlapping WWE/UFC roles were consolidated.
Updated 2025 Outlook
- Core Revenue (UFC, WWE, PBR): $3.005?billion –?$3.075?billion
- Company?wide Revenue (incl. IMG, other assets): $4.49?billion –?$4.56?billion
- Full?year EBITDA: $1.49?billion –?$1.53?billion
Management projects WWE will post its largest quarterly revenue ever in Q2 thanks to WrestleMania?41 and a spring Saudi premium live event.
Investor Call Highlights
- UFC Media Rights: COO Mark?Shapiro said ESPN has been “instrumental” to UFC’s growth; with the exclusivity window now open, TKO will explore other bidders while awaiting ESPN’s forthcoming flagship streaming tier announcement.
- Boxing Expansion: A new, yet?to?be?named boxing entity will stage 12 marquee shows annually for five years, featuring 1–4 “superfights” (e.g., Canelo?Álvarez vs. Terence?Crawford on?Sept?12). Nick?Khan and Dana?White will promote, with Turki?Alalshikh financing major bouts.
- Multi?Brand Weekends: April’s Kansas City triple?header (PBR?Fri, UFC?Sat, WWE?Sun) generated strong site fees and free media buzz; TKO plans more stacked weekends to maximize exposure and revenue.
Bottom Line
Cost synergies and richer WWE TV contracts flipped last year’s first?quarter loss into a solid profit for TKO. With record Q2 revenue on deck and fresh growth plays—including a boxing venture and pending UFC rights renewal—the company raised full?year guidance and continues to build on its combat?sports portfolio.