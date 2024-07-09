Big Strong Boy Down: WWE’s Tyler Bate Undergoes Surgery

Former United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since the July 2nd edition of NXT when he and his New Catch Republic brother Pete Dune faced off against the team of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

During the later stages of the match, Bate could be seen favoring his right arm, with WWE fans hoping that it was just some of the top-notch selling they’ve come to expect from the Englishman. Unfortunately, the pain on Bate’s face was very honest, as he announced on social media he was legitimately injured during the bout.

In a short post on Instagram, Tyler Bate announced that he had torn his “…left pectoral major & tendon off the bone”.

“Surgery yesterday was successful and all has been put back where it belongs. I’ll be gone for some time while I recover..”

Bate would follow this up by stating that he had undergone successful surgery on Monday, July 8th, and that he would be out of commission for quite some time.

There is no definitive timeline for how long Bate might be sidelined with his injury. A close comparison would be when WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes suffered a similar injury shortly before WWE Hell In A Cell in late 2022. Rhodes would ultimately miss eight months of action due to the injury.

However, recovery times vary from person to person and can be influenced by numerous factors. In simple terms, it’s impossible to predict a definite timeline for recovery.

From all of us at SEScoops, we wish Tyler Bate a speedy recovery and tons of luck on his journey back to in-ring competition.