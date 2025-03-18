Injured Wrestler Set for WWE RAW Return After 7-Month Absence

Tyler Bate, former NXT UK Champion and one half of New Catch Republic, has been medically cleared to return to WWE. Reports indicate his comeback is imminent, with RAW as his confirmed destination.

Bate suffered a torn pectoral muscle in July 2024 during an NXT tag match alongside Pete Dunne. After successful surgery, he spent seven months rehabbing before receiving clearance to compete.

Return Plans and Future Direction

Initially rumored for a February return, Bate’s comeback was delayed but is now expected soon. WWE officials have confirmed he will remain on RAW, where he competed before his injury, according to PWInsider.

At just 28, Bate boasts an impressive career, including becoming the first WWE United Kingdom Champion at 19 and achieving NXT UK Triple Crown status. His return raises questions about whether he will reunite with Dunne, who has since adopted a heel persona, or pursue a singles run.

With his mix of technical skill and power, Bate’s return promises to add excitement to WWE’s flagship brand. Fans can expect his reappearance any time now.