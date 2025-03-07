TNA Wrestling Star Announces Exit, Excited For What’s Next

TNA Wrestling is gearing up for its Sacrifice pay-per-view, but the show will go on without a notable name. Taking to X, Hammerstone shared that he has finished his time with TNA and is a free agent available for bookings.

I wrestled my last match for TNA at the February tapings and am no longer under contract with the company. Grateful for the opportunities that came my way and excited for what’s next.



Hammerstone, a former MLW World Champion, signed with TNA in February 2024 but his time in the ring was hit hard by injuries. At November’s Turning Point event, Hammestone suffered a knee injury that would result in him undergoing surgery the next month. Hammerstone returned for the February 21, 2025, tapings of TNA iMPACT to face Joe Hendry, in what turned out to be his final match for the promotion.

With Hammerstone’s career in TNA Wrestling now over, the questions remains as to where he will go next. In 2024, Hammerstone appeared in WWE NXT to face Oba Femi, and its possible that he could appear in the silver brand again soon enough. With his impressive physique and accolades, work shouldn’t be hard to find for Hammerstone now his TNA tenure has ended.