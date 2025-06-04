Vince McMahon Sells Millions Worth Of TKO Stock To Endeavor

Vince McMahon has further reduced his stake in TKO Group Holdings, selling approximately $250 million worth of stock directly to Endeavor, TKO’s majority owner. A new SEC filing revealed McMahon offloaded 1,579,080 shares of TKO stock at a per-share price of $158.32.

This latest transaction means McMahon has now sold more than $2 billion worth of TKO shares since the company was formed from the merger of WWE and UFC in September 2023. This includes a previous significant sale valued at $311.2 million in April 2024 to both TKO and Endeavor.

Following this most recent sale, McMahon reportedly still holds 6,442,325 TKO shares, which constitutes roughly 3% of TKO.McMahon resigned from his positions at TKO and WWE in January 2024.

His resignation came after former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him, WWE, and former executive John Laurinaitis, accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking, allegations which McMahon has denied. This sale of stock is another step in McMahon distancing himself financially from WWE.