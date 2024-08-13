Wrestling Legend Eric Bischoff Has A New Career

Eric Bischoff has found a new career in the mortgage industry as per Conrad Thompson. It has come to light that the pro wrestling veteran has launched his career as a mortgage loan officer.

Thompson, who has thrived in the mortgage industry had assembled a team of talented members and built his Save with Conrad company. However, he soon linked with pro wrestling through his podcasts which further put his company in the limelight. He then added Eric Bischoff to his 83 Weeks show podcast.

Thompson told Justin Barrasso Sports Illustrated that Eric Bischoff was ready for a new adventure and detailed how the WWE Hall of Famer got into the mortgage industry. He revealed:

“Eric knew that I did mortgages, and he was looking to do a refinance. We took a stab at it, came up with a plan, and found a way to help him, as he puts it, change his life. When we’d do the podcast together, he would heap praise on me for saving him a boatload of money. That’s when Eric became enamored with the idea of helping people in a similar way.”

Eric Bischoff wants to help people

Thompson added that Bischoff didn’t want anyone to know about his new project and he loved the idea of helping people, similar to how Thompson did. The 69-year-old managed to pass a test that had a high failure rate and got licensed. Thompson decided to hire Eric Bischoff as a mortgage loan officer and he made it clear this is the real side of the veteran who is motivated and genuinely wants to help people. He said:

“He doesn’t need this to pay the bills, he’s doing it because he wants to,” said Thompson. “I know he played a bad guy on TV, but that was TV. This is real-life. And the real-life Eric Bischoff is hungry and motivated to help people.“

Bischoff is connecting with people while working in his office at his home in Wyoming. He excited to help people and some might turn out to be wrestling fans who are familiar with him. He said:

“It’s wrestling fans responding to Conrad’s advertisements, and if a wrestling fan is calling about a new home or a refinance, they’re familiar with me. They’re excited to get a call from me. I’m excited to help them. If I can save someone money every month just by seeing the bigger financial picture, that’s extremely rewarding. It’s made a very profound impression on me.”

After a decorated pro wrestling career, Bischoff continues to help several people and remains eager to make a new impact in the mortgage field.

