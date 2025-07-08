Wrestling’s Mega Weekend: Event Guide July 11-13, 2025

Professional wrestling fans are in for an unprecedented treat this weekend, as multiple major promotions deliver a stacked lineup of premium events across three action-packed days. From WWE’s ambitious Atlanta triple-header to AEW’s biggest show of the year in Texas, this weekend represents one of the most significant periods in modern wrestling history.

The weekend kicks off Thursday with ROH’s Supercard of Honor, followed by the highly anticipated head-to-head battle between WWE’s NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s All In: Texas on Saturday. WWE closes out the weekend with their groundbreaking all-women’s Evolution event on Sunday.

Complete Event Schedule

Friday, July 11, 2025

ROH Supercard of Honor – 8:00 PM ET (Esports Stadium Arlington, TX)

Saturday, July 12, 2025

WWE NXT Great American Bash – 3:00 PM ET (Center Stage Theater, Atlanta, GA)

– 3:00 PM ET (Center Stage Theater, Atlanta, GA) AEW All In: Texas – 3:00 PM ET (Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX)

– 3:00 PM ET (Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX) WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – 8:00 PM ET (State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA)

Sunday, July 13, 2025

WWE Evolution – 8:00 PM ET (State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA)

Here’s everything you need to know about each major event happening this historic wrestling weekend.

ROH Supercard of Honor 2025

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Location: Esports Stadium Arlington, Arlington, Texas

Streaming: Honor Club

Start Time: 8:00 PM ET

Ring of Honor kicks off the weekend festivities with their biggest annual event, marking the 18th edition of Supercard of Honor. Originally scheduled for Atlantic City during WrestleMania weekend, the event was moved to align with AEW’s All In weekend, creating a perfect storm of wrestling entertainment in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Key Championship Matches

The ROH World Championship takes center stage as Bandido defends against the dangerous Konosuke Takeshita. This match promises to showcase the international flavor that has become ROH’s calling card, with Mexico’s Bandido facing off against Japan’s Takeshita in what should be a hard-hitting affair.

The women’s division features a highly anticipated clash between ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and former WWE star Thunder Rosa. This represents one of Rosa’s biggest matches since joining the ROH roster and could serve as a springboard for future storylines.

Tag team action highlights the Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) defending their ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Infantry (Capt. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo), who earned their shot by defeating Top Flight in a number one contender’s match.

Tournament Spotlight

A major tournament continues at the event as ROH crowns the inaugural ROH Women’s Pure Championship winner. This tournament has been building for months and represents the company’s commitment to expanding their women’s division with prestigious titles.

WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Location: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: Peacock (US), Netflix (International)

Start Time: 3:00 PM ET

WWE’s developmental brand returns to the historic Center Stage Theater – the former home of WCW Saturday Night – for an afternoon of high-stakes action. This marks the 13th Great American Bash under the WWE banner and notably airs directly opposite AEW’s All In event.

Championship Showdowns

The NXT Championship headlines the card as Oba Femi faces his toughest challenge yet against Yoshiki Inamura. The Japanese challenger earned his shot by defeating Jasper Troy in a hard-fought number one contender’s match, setting up this international clash for NXT’s top prize.

Women’s championship action features NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca defending against Izzi Dame of The Culling. Dame earned this opportunity after pinning Ruca in a recent tag team match, thanks to an inadvertent spear from Ruca’s partner Zaria.

Cross-Promotional Elements

One of the most intriguing segments involves the contract signing for the TNA World Championship match at TNA’s Slammiversary. Current champion Trick Williams will face both Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a three-way match, representing the continued partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling.

The event also features a tag team match between Jordynne Grace and Jacy Jayne against Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne), marking Grace’s televised WWE debut ahead of her championship opportunity at Evolution.

AEW All In: Texas 2025

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Pay-Per-View: $49.99 (Traditional PPV, Amazon Prime, Triller.TV)

Start Time: 3:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM CT

AEW’s flagship annual event makes history as the first professional wrestling show held at Globe Life Field and the first All In event on American soil. The company has pulled out all the stops for this Texas-sized spectacle, creating what many consider their most stacked card of the year.

Main Event Championship Drama

The AEW World Championship takes center stage in a Texas Death Match between champion Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page. Page earned this opportunity by winning the men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, setting up a redemption story as he attempts to reclaim the title he once held. The stipulation adds an extra layer of intensity to this already personal rivalry.

Women’s Championship Excellence

The women’s division features a dream match between AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and current TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. Moné earned her shot by winning the women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament and brings an undefeated streak since joining AEW into this championship clash.

Historic Championship Unification

Perhaps the most anticipated match on the card sees the return of one of wrestling’s greatest rivalries. Kenny Omega puts his AEW International Championship on the line against Kazuchika Okada’s AEW Continental Championship in a winner-take-all unification match. The victor will be crowned the inaugural AEW Unified Champion, adding another chapter to these legends’ storied history.

Tag Team Spectacle

The Young Bucks defend their Executive Vice President status against the team of Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. If Strickland and Ospreay lose, they cannot challenge for the AEW World Championship for one full year, adding massive stakes to this grudge match.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, known as The Hurt Syndicate, challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships against the defending champions Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey in what promises to be a hard-hitting affair.

Casino Gauntlet Opportunities

Two Casino Gauntlet matches round out the card, with the winners earning future world championship opportunities. Mark Briscoe and MJF have earned the first two spots in the men’s gauntlet, while Kris Statlander secured the number one position in the women’s version.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Network: NBC (Primetime Special)

Start Time: 8:00 PM ET

The legendary Saturday Night’s Main Event brand returns to NBC primetime as part of WWE’s Atlanta takeover weekend. This marks another chapter in the show’s storied history and serves as the perfect bridge between the afternoon’s NXT event and Sunday’s Evolution spectacle.

Goldberg’s Final Chapter

The main event features WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg in what has been announced as his retirement match. The WCW legend challenges World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in his hometown of Atlanta, where WCW once ruled supreme. This emotional farewell takes place in the city where Goldberg first rose to prominence.

Additional Attractions

While the full card hasn’t been revealed, expect WWE’s biggest stars to deliver memorable moments on network television. The primetime spotlight ensures maximum exposure for WWE’s premium talent and storylines.

WWE Evolution 2025

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: Peacock (US), Netflix (International)

Start Time: 8:00 PM ET

WWE’s groundbreaking all-women’s premium live event returns for the first time since 2018, capping off an incredible weekend of wrestling action. Evolution represents WWE’s commitment to showcasing their incredible women’s roster on the biggest stage possible.

Championship Opportunities

The event will feature championship matches across multiple divisions, with Jordynne Grace earning a shot at the women’s championship after her impressive victory in a number one contender’s match. Grace’s journey from TNA Wrestling to this championship opportunity represents the continued collaboration between promotions.

Historic Significance

Evolution’s return after seven years highlights how far women’s wrestling has come in WWE. The original 2018 event broke new ground, and this 2025 version promises to showcase the incredible depth and talent of today’s women’s division.

A Historic Weekend for Professional Wrestling

This weekend represents more than just individual events – it’s a showcase of professional wrestling’s current golden age. The direct competition between WWE and AEW on Saturday afternoon hearkens back to the Monday Night Wars, while the cross-promotional elements with TNA Wrestling show how the industry has evolved to embrace collaboration.

For wrestling fans, this weekend offers something for everyone: hardcore technical wrestling, sports entertainment spectacle, emotional storytelling, and historic moments. Whether you’re team WWE, AEW, ROH, or TNA, this weekend proves that professional wrestling is thriving in 2025.

The stage is set for one of the most memorable weekends in wrestling history. From Thursday’s ROH action through Sunday’s Evolution finale, this four-day stretch will likely be remembered as a turning point in the industry’s ongoing evolution.