WWE 2K25 Confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has confirmed that WWE 2K25 will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2, marking the franchise’s return to Nintendo platforms since WWE 2K18 in 2017. The announcement was made during Wednesdays Nintendo Direct presentation.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, 2025. This new iteration maintains the hybrid design of its predecessor but introduces several enhancements. It features a larger 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a more vibrant and smoother visual experience.

Drive virtually everywhere in Mario Kart World, a brand-new Mario Kart game releasing exclusively on #NintendoSwitch2 as a launch title! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/zvN4C6l3ft — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

The Joy-Con controllers have been redesigned for improved ergonomics and now attach magnetically to the console. Additionally, these controllers can function similarly to a computer mouse, offering new gameplay possibilities. A notable addition is the “C” button, which activates the GameChat feature, allowing players to communicate with friends during online gaming sessions.

The Switch 2 also boasts 256GB of internal storage, accommodating a more extensive game library and media. The accompanying dock supports 4K output, enhancing the gaming experience on compatible televisions.

To provide gamers with a hands-on experience before the official release, Nintendo will host “Switch 2 Experience” events in major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, London, and Paris, starting this month. These events will offer an opportunity to explore the new features and capabilities of the Switch 2 firsthand.