WWE 2K25 Update 1.06 Targets MyRISE, Universe Mode, and Stability Fixes

2K has rolled out patch 1.06 for WWE 2K25, introducing a range of fixes and stability improvements across multiple modes. The update aims to resolve several issues reported by players since the game’s release earlier this month.

The patch enhances general stability and performance while addressing specific gameplay concerns. One notable fix corrects Bray Wyatt ‘23’s entrance animation during certain match types.

In MyRISE, missing Face Photo options have been restored. Universe Mode now allows proper arena changes during show edits, and MyGM resolves an issue where brand displays appeared incorrectly.

Creation Suite updates include fixes for The Rock ‘01’s motion unlock and custom video lockout errors. The patch also adjusts likeness issues for select characters.

Additionally, The Island mode received a fix for banners not displaying correctly.

The first downloadable content (DLC) pack for WWE 2K25 is expected to launch in May.