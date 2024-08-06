WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Tickets: Availability, price and more

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 is an eagerly anticipated event for wrestling fans worldwide as it is the first time that the European country will be hosting a Premium Live Event.

As the excitement builds, here’s everything you need to know about ticket availability, pricing, and additional details to ensure you don’t miss out on this spectacular event.

WWE Bash in Berlin Ticket Availability

The WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster in the EU, the official ticketing partner for this event.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly due to the immense popularity of WWE events, so early booking is highly recommended.

Where to Buy

Tickets can be purchased directly from the Ticketmaster website. It is advisable to create an account on Ticketmaster for a smoother purchasing experience and to receive notifications about any updates or additional ticket releases.

Ticket Pricing

Ticket prices for WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 vary depending on the seating section and the type of ticket purchased. Here’s a breakdown of the pricing categories:

Standard Tickets

Standard tickets are the most common type of tickets available and offer a range of prices based on the seating area:

Lower Level Seating : €80 – €150

: €80 – €150 Upper Level Seating: €40 – €80

VIP Packages

For a premium experience, VIP packages are also available. These packages often include exclusive perks such as meet-and-greet opportunities with WWE Superstars, premium seating, and exclusive merchandise:

VIP Gold Package : €250

: €250 VIP Platinum Package: €400

Event Details

Date and Venue

The WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 will be held at the Uber Arena in Berlin, a premier venue known for hosting significant sports and entertainment events. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31st 2024.

Schedule

The doors to the venue will open at 5:00 PM, with the event scheduled to start at 6:30 PM. It is recommended to arrive early to avoid last-minute rushes and to enjoy the pre-show activities.

How to Prepare

To make the most of your WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 experience, consider the following tips: