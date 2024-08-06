WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Tickets: Availability, price and more

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 is an eagerly anticipated event for wrestling fans worldwide as it is the first time that the European country will be hosting a Premium Live Event.
As the excitement builds, here’s everything you need to know about ticket availability, pricing, and additional details to ensure you don’t miss out on this spectacular event.
WWE Bash in Berlin Ticket Availability
The WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster in the EU, the official ticketing partner for this event.
Tickets are expected to sell out quickly due to the immense popularity of WWE events, so early booking is highly recommended.
Where to Buy
Tickets can be purchased directly from the Ticketmaster website. It is advisable to create an account on Ticketmaster for a smoother purchasing experience and to receive notifications about any updates or additional ticket releases.
Ticket Pricing
Ticket prices for WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 vary depending on the seating section and the type of ticket purchased. Here’s a breakdown of the pricing categories:
Standard Tickets
Standard tickets are the most common type of tickets available and offer a range of prices based on the seating area:
- Lower Level Seating: €80 – €150
- Upper Level Seating: €40 – €80
VIP Packages
For a premium experience, VIP packages are also available. These packages often include exclusive perks such as meet-and-greet opportunities with WWE Superstars, premium seating, and exclusive merchandise:
- VIP Gold Package: €250
- VIP Platinum Package: €400
Event Details
Date and Venue
The WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 will be held at the Uber Arena in Berlin, a premier venue known for hosting significant sports and entertainment events. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31st 2024.
Schedule
The doors to the venue will open at 5:00 PM, with the event scheduled to start at 6:30 PM. It is recommended to arrive early to avoid last-minute rushes and to enjoy the pre-show activities.
How to Prepare
To make the most of your WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 experience, consider the following tips:
- Arrive Early: Ensure you get the best parking spots and avoid any last-minute rush.
- Stay Updated: Follow WWE and Ticketmaster social media accounts for real-time updates.
- Merchandise: Bring some extra cash for exclusive event merchandise available at the venue.