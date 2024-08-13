WWE Announces Mixed Tag Team Matchup for Bash in Berlin

WWE has announced a huge matchup for the August 31st Bash in Berlin premium live event.

The Judgment Day splitting up was one of the biggest stories at WWE SummerSlam, with Dominik Mysterio shockingly betraying Rhea Ripley to align with Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor stabbing Damian Priest in the back and costing him the WWE Heavyweight Championship in the process. Ripley and Priest have since made it their mission to get revenge on their former comrades turned enemies, and now they’ll have a chance to do it together at Bash in Berlin.

- Advertisement -

That’s because WWE has announced that “Dirty” Dom and the WWE Women’s World Champion will be teaming up to face Ripley and Priest in a mixed tag team matchup at the marquee event, which takes place from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

The matchup was made after the events of the August 12th WWE Raw, where Dominik revealed why he turned his back on Ripley, stating that she was trying to change the man he was becoming. Meanwhile, Priest nearly got his hands on Balor, but Judgment Day stopped the moment from happening.

Updated lineup for WWE Bash in Berlin:

- Advertisement -

-Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

-GUNTHER (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan