WWE Raw Results (08/12)

The August 12th episode of WWE Raw takes place from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and is being broadcast on the USA Network. Follow along with our coverage and enjoy the show!

-A video package airs showing the events of the August 5th WWE Raw, specifically the ongoing saga between the Judgment Day following Domini Mysterio’s betrayal of Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor’s betrayal of Damian Priest at SummerSlam.

-Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, saying that the event has sold out. Rhea Ripley enters to a huge pop.