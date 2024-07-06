WWE Money in the Bank Rumors: Fans Convinced Legend is Returning

WWE Money in the Bank is set to take place tonight, and a number of fans have convinced themselves that a legend is making a return.

Although it has not been reported pretty much anywhere reputable in the past week or so, many, MANY fans online believe that AJ Lee will be returning to the company tonight.

AJ Lee rumors running rampant

One of the primary reasons that people believe that she will be returning is to cost Drew McIntyre the chance to become Mr MITB, to further the feud between the Scottish Warrior and her husband CM Punk.

Again, there have been ZERO reports of her making a return ANYWHERE, but the rumor mill continues to roll on and people are getting themselves into frenzy (as always).

Here’s a smattering of the chatter on X/Twitter right now:

ITS AJ LEE RETURNS DAY pic.twitter.com/fCNraPRJVt — marta (@punksaj) July 6, 2024

YALL AJ LEE WAS SPOTTED AT BACKSTAGE WITH TRISH FOR MITB !!!!!!pic.twitter.com/mYt62jkd9E — #1TiffyStan? (@TiffyTime4ever) July 6, 2024

we really are getting that AJ Lee comeback aren’t we? https://t.co/exnMEkDCJM pic.twitter.com/prR4k4dBbr — ???? (@moxdust) July 2, 2024 - Advertisement -

We aren’t saying that it won’t happen, but something of this magnitude being withheld from every outlet would be another impressive move from the Triple H regime in 2024.

WWE MITB Card Tonight

Here are all of the matches that are set to be taking place tonight:

The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day.

Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day. Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

We’ll be covering all of the action live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada tonight, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for more.