Rikishi saw a lot of money for WWE if they made Jey Uso the men’s Money In The Bank winner, but that briefcase went to Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on his own podcast. Rikishi gave his reaction to Jey not being the one to pull down the briefcase over a week ago in Toronto. The father of Jey and Jimmy admitted that it “kind of hit a nerve” with him. Rikishi understood not giving him the briefcase because of his “bloodline” background, but just knows there’s money to be made with “Main Event” Jey Uso.

“I’m gonna go back to the numbers. The numbers don’t lie with Yeet. The merchandise that the Yeet Man has done so much for the company. The Yeet Man, he doesn’t have a bad track record. The Yeet Man is not a liability. The Yeet Man shows up to work and does what he does.”

Despite not winning the match, WWE clearly does have full confidence in the star power of Uso. Last week on WWE RAW Uso defeated Chad Gable in the opening match before he high-tailed it out of the ring once The Wyatt Sicks appeared. Jey Uso is undoubtedly a top three babyface on RAW alongside the injured CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Even though there are no concrete plans for Jey as WWE heads towards SummerSlam, he will likely be involved in something major, whether that’s a crossover with The Bloodline or potentially something with the aforementioned Wyatt Sicks.

