WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Start Time: US, Australia, Europe and more

The excitement is mounting as WWE Money in the Bank 2024 approaches, with the two MITB ladder matches potentially making a massive difference to the Superstars who are able to grab them.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event’s start times from various parts of the world.

Event Overview

WWE Money in the Bank 2024, one of WWE’s ‘Big Five’ events will take place on Sunday, July 14th.

This pay-per-view (PPV) event promises an evening of spectacular action, featuring some of WWE’s top names including Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre.

The company recently decided to change the start times of the Premium Live Event shows, with many now starting an hour earlier (which is great if you’re in the UK or Europe!).

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024

To ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action, here’s how you can catch WWE Money in the Bank 2024 live:

United States

Streaming : WWE Money in the Bank 2024 will be available to stream live on Peacock.

: WWE Money in the Bank 2024 will be available to stream live on Peacock. WWE Network : For comprehensive coverage, including match cards and in-depth analysis, download the WWE Network app.

: For comprehensive coverage, including match cards and in-depth analysis, download the WWE Network app. Start Time: The main card begins at 8 PM ET and 5 PM PT.

United Kingdom

Broadcast : UK fans can catch the event live on TV via TNT Sports Box Office.

: UK fans can catch the event live on TV via TNT Sports Box Office. Streaming : The event will also be available on the WWE Network.

: The event will also be available on the WWE Network. Start Time: The main card starts at midnight (Monday).

Australia

Streaming : Fans in Australia can stream the event via the WWE Network.

: Fans in Australia can stream the event via the WWE Network. Start Time: The event begins at 9 AM (Monday) AEST.

Europe