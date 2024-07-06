WWE Money in the Bank: TNA Referee Suggests Hilarious MITB Moment

TNA referee Daniel Spencer has suggested a hilarious WWE Money in the Bank moment that we sadly won’t be seeing materialize.

Taking to X/Twitter, Spencer suggested that R-Truth should win the MITB briefcase and then try to cash in during a TNA show:

“Missed Opportunity for @RonKillings to be in #MITB match, win it and then show up at @ThisIsTNA to cash it in ??.”

R-Truth/Ron Killings in TNA

Ron Killings/R-Truth was previously in TNA in the mid-2000s following his run in the-then WWF as K-Kwik, and with his current gimmick of getting confused…pretty easily…and NXT’s current crossover with TNA, it certainly could’ve been a funny moment.

It’s unlikely we’ll see something like that happen, but it’s not that bad of an idea!

WWE Money in the Bank Matches

Here are all of the matches that are set to be taking place tonight:

The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day.

Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day. Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

We’ll be covering all of the action live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this tonight, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for more.