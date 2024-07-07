WWE legend John Cena has confirmed that he will be retiring in 2025.

The 16-time World champion made a surprise appearance at Saturday’s Money in the Bank premium live event from Toronto to announce his retirement tour.

While he did not specify when his final match will take place, he confirmed that next year will be his last time competing at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania. He also said he’ll be there when WWE Raw officially moves to Netflix in January 2025, so we can expect Cena to be quite active during the final run of his career.

Who could John Cena face in his final match?

Randy Orton, for example, would be the perfect final opponent for Cena, as both men were the top names of the company back in the mid to late 2000s and had arguably one of the biggest feuds of the “PG” era.

A younger(ish) name like LA Knight would also make sense, as putting over a newer talent on his way out could certainly help someone’s career (although don’t ask Austin Theory if his win over Cena helped his career trajectory…).

Cena also confirmed during his promo segment at MITB that he would be opening the MITB Post-Show Press Conference and answering “any and all questions” about his impending retirement.