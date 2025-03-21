HomeNewsWWE
‘This Is It’ – John Cena Sr. Says Son Won’t Break Retirement

by Thomas Lowson

Wrestling retirements are often a broken-promise, but that won’t be the case for John Cena, according to the WWE icon’s father. Speaking to Undisputed, Cena Sr. was adamant that his son will keep his word.

“I know my son. If he says this is the end, then this is it. We’re only a few months away from the last time we see John in jorts in a wrestling ring.”

Cena shared at the Money in the Bank 2024 that his final match would come in 2025. Since then, Cena has turned heel and ‘dumped’ the WWE Universe with a scathing promo during the March 17, WWE Raw.

“He was direct, he was to the point, and he gave us his reason for his actions. I thought it was extremely well done. I’m still amazed he and WWE kept this all under wraps.”

The younger Cena will be a part of the March 24, WWE Raw, as will his WrestleMania 41 adversary Cody Rhodes. With the allure of a 17th WWE World Championship being within reach for John Cena, WrestleMania may prove to be his last chance to hit the milestone before his career in the ring comes to a permanent end.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

