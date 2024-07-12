WWE PLE Schedule: Bash in Berlin, Bad Blood, SummerSlam and more

WWE has an electrifying lineup of Premium Live Events (PLEs) scheduled for the rest of 2024, including the return of a classic PPV name we haven’t seen in over 20 years.

SummerSlam is arguably the second or third biggest of the ‘Big Five’ WWE PLE shows, and it is already looking stacked ahead of the card from Cleveland.

WWE SummerSlam 2024

This year’s WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on August 3, 2024, in Cleveland.

Confirmed matches, including Gunther and Nia Jax, the King and Queen of the Ring, respectively, challenging for their brand’s world titles are set to be the headliners.

Fans are also anticipating potential matchups like Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa and CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre, as WWE creative lays the groundwork for these blockbuster confrontations.

WWE Bash in Berlin

Following SummerSlam, we will head to Berlin for the inaugural WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024.

This event continues WWE’s significant expansion into the European market and is expected to feature top-tier talent and high-profile matches as well as the likely announcement of the NXT Europe brand.

WWE Bad Blood

On October 5, 2024, it’s the return of WWE Bad Blood from Atlanta, GA.

Historically, Bad Blood has been known for brutal matches, including the first ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels way back in 1997. Whether we get a Cell match on the show remains to be seen, but it is looking like CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre could end up happening inside the structure.

WWE Crown Jewel

Rounding out the currently announced PLEs, WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled for November 2, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel has now become a staple in WWE’s annual schedule, featuring marquee matches and star-studded lineups for the live crowd in Saudi.

We will updating this page as and when WWE adds more PLE shows to their official lineup throughout the year.