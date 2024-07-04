WWE RAW Schedule: Dates, Venues and more

WWE RAW has been the flagship programme of the company for many years, with the weekly USA Network show heading to a different arena every week for the last few decades.

Although the television ratings for the show have dwindled since the glory days of the late 90s/early 2000s and even fallen below SmackDown on a weekly basis, RAW is still regarded as a top tier Brand of the company, and major moments still occur on the weekly show.

If you’re able to make it to a live RAW event, then it is absolute worth doing, as nothing compares to being at a pro wrestling show live.

Upcoming WWE RAW Events

Here is a detailed list of upcoming WWE RAW events, complete with dates and venues:

July 2024

July 8, 2024: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON July 15, 2024: Nutter Center, Dayton, OH

Nutter Center, Dayton, OH July 22, 2024: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

August 2024

August 2, 2024: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH August 5, 2024: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD August 12, 2024: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Moody Center, Austin, TX August 19, 2024: FLA Live Arena, Fort Lauderdale, FL

FLA Live Arena, Fort Lauderdale, FL August 26, 2024: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

September 2024

September 2, 2024: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA September 9, 2024: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO September 16, 2024: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX September 23, 2024: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY September 30, 2024: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

How to buy WWE RAW tickets

There are a number of different sites that you can use to purchase tickets for the weekly RAW show, but the most reliable and convenient that we have found is Ticketmaster.

Using our affiliate links for the dates listed below, you’ll find the best currently available seats as well as the cheapest options to watch the televised event live in person:

