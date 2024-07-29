WWE SummerSlam 2024 Tickets: Availability, price and more

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is set to be an unforgettable event as it heads to Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

This marks the first time since 1996 that SummerSlam will be hosted in Cleveland, home to WWE superstars Logan Paul, The Miz, and Johnny Gargano.

If you’re planning to attend the Premium Live Event, here’s everything you need to know about ticket availability, prices, and more.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Ticket Availability

Tickets for WWE SummerSlam 2024 are now on sale. Fans eager to witness the event from the stadium can purchase their tickets through Ticketmaster or directly via the Cleveland Browns Stadium event page.

Group Tickets and Suites

For those interested in group tickets or suite options, the Cleveland Browns Ticket Office provides tailored packages.

You can reach them at 440-891-5050 for more information and to secure group seating, ensuring an exceptional experience for larger parties or corporate outings.

Ticket Prices

Ticket prices for WWE SummerSlam 2024 vary based on seating location and package type. Prices generally range from affordable options for the general public to premium seating for fans looking for an enhanced experience. Here’s a breakdown:

Standard Seating : These tickets offer great views at reasonable prices, ensuring fans can enjoy all the action without breaking the bank.

: These tickets offer great views at reasonable prices, ensuring fans can enjoy all the action without breaking the bank. Premium Seating: For those wanting to be closer to the ring, premium seating options are available at a higher price point, offering an up-close and personal view of the event.

On Location Packages

On top of getting Standard or Premium tickets, you can also get tailored packages with extra perks from On Location:

Silver Level Tickets

Silver level packages include:

Upper Level Seating

Pre-Show Out of Venue Hospitality with Superstar Appearances

Official WWE Priority Pass Gift

Dedicated Stadium Entrance

WWE Credential & Lanyard

Champion Level Tickets

Champion level packages include:

Premium Ringside Seating

Ringside Photo Op

Photo Op Fast Lane in Hospitality

In-Venue Pre-Show Hospitality with Kane & WWE Superstars

Official SummerSlam Ring Mat Plaque

Commemorative Chair

+All Silver & Gold Inclusions

Undertaker Suite

The Undertaker suite package includes:

Enjoy SummerSlam from the comfort of a comfortable chair in a premium luxury suite at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Category: Premium Seat

Section: Suite

All Inclusive Food & Beverages: No need to wait in line at the concession stand as your suite will be stocked with a variety of all-inclusive food and alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.

In-Suite Undertaker Appearance

Meet & greet with the Undertaker WWE Superstar.

Undertaker Themed Souvenir Gift: Receive an exclusive Undertaker themed souvenir gift upon arrival at your suite.

Exclusive Elite Event: Enjoy F&B and Superstar appearances at the exclusive Elite event.

WWE SummerSlam Event Details

Event Schedule

Gates Open : 4:30 PM

: 4:30 PM Event Starts: 6:30 PM

Parking Information

Parking details will be updated closer to the event date, and we will update this page as and when they are confirmed!